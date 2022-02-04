After deliberation, B.C. to allow schools to resume sports tournaments

Send this page to someone via email

About a month after reopening classrooms to students across the province, the provincial government has decided to allow school-based sports tournaments to resume as well.

According to a tweet by BC School Sports, the governing body for high school sports across the province, the change follows “constant dialogue” with the provincial government and stakeholders.

“Thanks everyone for your support this week and to the Minister of Education and stakeholders for being open to constant dialogue this week to understand the issue,” the association wrote.

“We look forward to continuing working with you moving forward.”

It's official! School Sports Tournaments are BACK! Thanks everyone for your support this week and to the Ministry of Education and stakeholders for being open to constant dialogue this week to understand the issue. We look forward to continuing working with you moving forward. — BC School Sports (@BCSchoolSports) February 4, 2022

As of Friday morning, information on COVID-19 protocols in B.C. schools on the department’s website had not been updated to reflect the change.

The decision to allow school-based sports tournaments has not yet been formally announced by the province, nor have the health and safety requirements that will accompany it.

Global News has reached out to the Education Department for comment and will update this story when a response is received.

The decision comes days after community and club-based youth tournaments were allowed to resume on Feb. 1, an amendment to provincial health orders announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Jan. 25.

That news prompted many B.C. parents, coaches and student athletes to express frustration and confusion about why their athletic events could not safely resume as well.

“We’ve followed all the rules, we just want the kids to be able to play and finish their high school careers with their provincials, with their zone championships, the way that the community is,” Sarah Mouritzen, coach of the senior girls’ basketball program at G. W. Graham Secondary School, told Global News on Tuesday.

“The players want to play, they want to play in front of their family, they want to play in front of their school and they want to play at a provincial championship.”

Tournaments had been cancelled in December 2021 in a round of sweeping public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

An online petition to lift the ban on B.C. high school sports tournaments attracted more than 13,500 signatures.

In an interview earlier this week, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said additional due diligence was required to approve school-based sports tournaments, particularly those that take place in community settings.

“As everybody knows, the current circumstances with Omicron have been very challenging for our communities, our schools and our health-care system,” she explained.

As that planning and deliberation continued, she said she expected to make an announcement about school-based sports tournaments in the “coming days.”

