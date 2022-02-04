Menu

Crime

Cobourg, Ont. man arrested for robbery, possession of weapon, counterfeit money: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 1:26 pm
The Cobourg Police Service arrested a man for robbery and other charges following a domestic incident on Feb. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service arrested a man for robbery and other charges following a domestic incident on Feb. 3, 2022. File

A Cobourg, Ont., man has been charged with robbery after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Thursday.

The Cobourg Police Service did not provide details on the investigation, only stating it led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

Read more: Driver hits Cobourg police cruiser in failed attempt to flee, officers say

He was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit money, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, failure to comply with a weapons prohibition and failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

The accused was held in custody pending a court appearance in Cobourg.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police did not release the name of the accused.

