Cobourg, Ont. man arrested for robbery, possession of weapon, counterfeit money: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cobourg, Ont., man has been charged with robbery after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Thursday.

The Cobourg Police Service did not provide details on the investigation, only stating it led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

He was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit money, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, failure to comply with a weapons prohibition and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody pending a court appearance in Cobourg.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, police did not release the name of the accused.

Story continues below advertisement