Man charged with 1st-degree murder after woman found dead in Mississauga parking lot

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a Mississauga parking lot earlier this week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a parking lot outside of a commercial building in the area of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road to check on the wellbeing of a woman.

The victim was located with signs of trauma and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Yinglin Li, a Mississauga resident, was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The victim, who was also a Mississauga resident, has not been identified as police are still working to notify her next of kin.

Police said the murder was an “isolated incident” and no additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Suspicious death investigation in Mavis / Dundas area of Mississauga. Police have an area beside a flea market cordoned off. Officers called this morning after deceased female found outside. pic.twitter.com/8DI17U38WO — Ryan Rocca (@ryan_rocca) February 2, 2022