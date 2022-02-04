Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after woman found dead in Mississauga parking lot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 1:20 pm
Police in the area of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police in the area of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road on Wednesday. Ryan Rocca / Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a Mississauga parking lot earlier this week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a parking lot outside of a commercial building in the area of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road to check on the wellbeing of a woman.

The victim was located with signs of trauma and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Read more: Police investigating after body found outside commercial building in Mississauga

Yinglin Li, a Mississauga resident, was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The victim, who was also a Mississauga resident, has not been identified as police are still working to notify her next of kin.

Police said the murder was an “isolated incident” and no additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagMississauga crime tagMississauga Murder tagDundas and Mavis tagDundas Street and Mavis Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers