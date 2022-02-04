Regina man charged after 10-month weapons and drug investigation

A 26-year-old man in Regina is facing 10 charges of weapons trafficking after an investigation by multiple police forces.
The 10-month, inter-provincial and intra-provincial investigation involved the Regina crime reduction team, the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP.
This part of the investigation focused on the trafficking of both restricted and non-restricted firearms.
On Tuesday, Manolito Nicodemus Tan was arrested and charged. In addition to the weapons trafficking charges, he is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Tan made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.
