Crime

Regina man charged after 10-month weapons and drug investigation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 1:58 pm
The inter-provincial and intra-provincial investigation involved the Regina Crime Reduction Team, the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP.
The inter-provincial and intra-provincial investigation involved the Regina Crime Reduction Team, the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP. File / Global News

A 26-year-old man in Regina is facing 10 charges of weapons trafficking after an investigation by multiple police forces.

The 10-month, inter-provincial and intra-provincial investigation involved the Regina crime reduction team, the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for father and daughter in alleged abduction

This part of the investigation focused on the trafficking of both restricted and non-restricted firearms.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, Manolito Nicodemus Tan was arrested and charged. In addition to the weapons trafficking charges, he is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Tan made his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCalgary Police Service tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagWeapons trafficking tagRegina crime reduction team tag

