Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for father and daughter in alleged abduction

Saskatchewan RCMP continue to look for help from the public in finding a seven-year-old girl who is believed to be with her father.

Michael Gordon Jackson was charged with abduction in contravention of custody or parenting order on Jan. 21.

According to an RCMP release, sightings and tips received have not yet helped investigators find Jackson or his daughter Sarah Jackson.

The release added Sarah’s mother, Mariecar Jackson, has been granted full custody of her daughter and the RCMP is focused on reuniting the two.

The RCMP investigation indicates there are people aiding or assisting Michael in evading police.

“We remind these individuals you are helping to keep Sarah from her mom. It has been over two months since Sarah’s mom has seen her daughter,” the release stated.

A previous RCMP release said those helping Michael may face criminal charges.

Mariecar told Global News the last time she saw her daughter was mid-November.

“Mommy will never stop, will never stop fighting for you. I just want you to know – just hang in there and mommy will return you home,” Mariecar said through tears on Jan. 24.

Michael made an appearance on Live with Laura-Lynn on Rumble in early January where he told the host he was keeping his daughter because he did not want her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A previous release said Michael resided in the Carievale, Sask., area but may have connections to other Saskatchewan communities like Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda, Regina and Lamont, Alta. RCMP added he may also be in other communities.

