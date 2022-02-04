Winnipeg’s mayor, police chief to provide protest update Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg officials will speak to the media about the ongoing demonstration at the Manitoba Legislature on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth and Jason Shaw of the city’s Emergency Operations Centre, will provide an update at 2:30 p.m.

The demonstration, which began early Friday, is a protest in support of a larger protest in Ottawa about COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

2:50 Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest