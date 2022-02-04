Menu

Canada

Winnipeg’s mayor, police chief to provide protest update Friday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 1:48 pm
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman. View image in full screen
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg officials will speak to the media about the ongoing demonstration at the Manitoba Legislature on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth and Jason Shaw of the city’s Emergency Operations Centre, will provide an update at 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Trucker protest underway at Manitoba Legislature, police say drivers should avoid area

The demonstration, which began early Friday, is a protest in support of a larger protest in Ottawa about COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest' Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest
Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest
