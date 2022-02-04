Trucker protest underway at Manitoba Legislature, police say drivers should avoid area

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is urging people to avoid driving downtown due to an active protest Friday.

The protest, in support of the larger demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, formally kicked off at 9 a.m., but was already disrupting traffic earlier Friday morning.

Staff at the legislative building are also being advised to work from home.

Police said they’re working with the event’s organizers to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

Motorists are advised that trucks have begun to arrive in the area downtown and disrupt traffic. Motorists are urged to avoid the area South of Portage Av, East of Osborne St, North of the Assiniboine River and West of Donald St. #winnipeg #WpgTMC #TrafficAlert #TrafficCenter — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 4, 2022

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman also called for a peaceful protest, tweeting Thursday evening that he hopes the local event can avoid some of the controversy surrounding the ongoing protest in Ottawa

City council has already issued a strong condemnation of some of the racist symbolism that was spotted in the nation’s capital this past week, and Bowman said while he respects the right to peaceful protest, he doesn’t want to see any hateful imagery or rhetoric in Winnipeg.

“No elected official can direct the operations of our police service,” Bowman said.

“Winnipeggers have every right to expect that law enforcement will do everything possible to avoid the type of situation currently faced by the residents of Ottawa.”

I respect the right of Canadians to protest peacefully. Council has already condemned images of hate & racism, like Nazi symbols, that were on public display last week and it is incumbent on those participating to do the same. 1/2 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) February 3, 2022

The expected traffic issues have resulted in Winnipeg Transit rerouting its buses that travel in the areas near the legislative grounds, and patients accessing health services in downtown Winnipeg Friday are being encouraged by Shared Health to plan ahead in order to make their appointments.

Reroutes are in effect this morning near the Manitoba Legislature, and we advise passengers to check their schedules before riding. Follow @transitalerts for up-to-date details of affected routes. — Winnipeg Transit (@winnipegtransit) February 4, 2022

.@SharedHealthMB is aware of a planned demonstration slated to occur today at the Manitoba Legislature. Visitors and patients planning to travel through the downtown to access health services today are advised to review their route. 1/4 — Shared Health (@SharedHealthMB) February 4, 2022

Additionally, some downtown businesses have chosen to close for the day as a precaution.

Due to the misguided protest planned on Broadway tomorrow, we are being cautious and closing our Broadway location. We’ll be making extra at Taylor. Thanks to all those “freedom fighters” for making everything worse for small businesses. #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/WMjKCMUXVY — OhDoughnuts (@OhDoughnuts) February 4, 2022

