Canada

Trucker protest underway at Manitoba Legislature, police say drivers should avoid area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice & Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest' Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest
Vehicles at Manitoba Legislature Friday morning for trucker protest

The Winnipeg Police Service is urging people to avoid driving downtown due to an active protest Friday.

The protest, in support of the larger demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, formally kicked off at 9 a.m., but was already disrupting traffic earlier Friday morning.

Staff at the legislative building are also being advised to work from home.

Police said they’re working with the event’s organizers to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman also called for a peaceful protest, tweeting Thursday evening that he hopes the local event can avoid some of the controversy surrounding the ongoing protest in Ottawa

City council has already issued a strong condemnation of some of the racist symbolism that was spotted in the nation’s capital this past week, and Bowman said while he respects the right to peaceful protest, he doesn’t want to see any hateful imagery or rhetoric in Winnipeg.

“No elected official can direct the operations of our police service,” Bowman said.

“Winnipeggers have every right to expect that law enforcement will do everything possible to avoid the type of situation currently faced by the residents of Ottawa.”

Read more: Some trucker convoy organizers have history of white nationalism, racism

The expected traffic issues have resulted in Winnipeg Transit rerouting its buses that travel in the areas near the legislative grounds, and patients accessing health services in downtown Winnipeg Friday are being encouraged by Shared Health to plan ahead in order to make their appointments.

Additionally, some downtown businesses have chosen to close for the day as a precaution.

 

Click to play video: 'Trucker convoy organizers set up non-profit, bank account to share GoFundMe donations' Trucker convoy organizers set up non-profit, bank account to share GoFundMe donations
Trucker convoy organizers set up non-profit, bank account to share GoFundMe donations
— with files from Sam Thompson

