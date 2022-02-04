Manitoba man faces dozens of charges after women forcibly confined, assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Nelson House is facing more than 25 charges in connection with a violent, harrowing incident in Thompson Wednesday night.

RCMP said they were called to an apartment complex on Princeton Drive in the northern Manitoba city after a report that a man had stabbed several people.

Police said the man — who was no longer at the scene when they arrived, but was later found in another unit in the same complex — had forcibly confined three women over a period of time and assaulted them with several weapons.

A young child was present at the apartment unit while the assaults happened, but wasn’t injured in the incident.

One of the victims was taken to hospital while the others were treated at the scene by emergency responders.

Police said the suspect, 24, faces 10 counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of uttering threats and three counts each of forcible confinement and assault. He’s also charged with break and enter, abandoning a child, administering a noxious substance, mischief under $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

