Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man faces dozens of charges after women forcibly confined, assaulted

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 12:06 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP

A man from Nelson House is facing more than 25 charges in connection with a violent, harrowing incident in Thompson Wednesday night.

RCMP said they were called to an apartment complex on Princeton Drive in the northern Manitoba city after a report that a man had stabbed several people.

Police said the man — who was no longer at the scene when they arrived, but was later found in another unit in the same complex — had forcibly confined three women over a period of time and assaulted them with several weapons.

A young child was present at the apartment unit while the assaults happened, but wasn’t injured in the incident.

Read more: Man faces multiple charges for armed, forcible confinement on First Nation

Story continues below advertisement

One of the victims was taken to hospital while the others were treated at the scene by emergency responders.

Trending Stories

Police said the suspect, 24, faces 10 counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of uttering threats and three counts each of forcible confinement and assault. He’s also charged with break and enter, abandoning a child, administering a noxious substance, mischief under $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman' Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman
Winnipeg cabbie charged with assault, forcible confinement after incident with young woman – Oct 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAssault tagManitoba RCMP tagForcible Confinement tagcrime in Manitoba tagThompson RCMP tagNelson house tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers