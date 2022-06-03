Menu

Economy

London-St. Thomas unemployment rate starts 2022 at 6.3%

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2022 9:15 am
The London, Ont., skyline, November 2020. View image in full screen
The London, Ont., skyline, November 2020. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

The London-St. Thomas unemployment rate climbed to 6.3 per cent in January, up from an adjusted 6.1 per cent in December.

Last month, Statistics Canada initially reported December’s figure at 5.7 per cent but, as of Friday, that’s been revised to 6.1 per cent.

Read more: Canada lost 200K jobs in January amid Omicron-driven shutdowns

For January, a month dominated by COVID-19-related restrictions due to the Omicron wave, the latest data shows the unemployment rate in the region was 6.3 per cent.

According to Statistics Canada, 200 jobs were lost in January, the labour force rose by 200 people and the number of people who claimed unemployment insurance because they were actively looking for work climbed by 400.

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, was 66 per cent in January.

Nationally, the economy lost 200,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose to 6.5 per cent.

with a file from The Canadian Press

