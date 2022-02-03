Quebec premier accused of trying to divide anglophones and francophones

Send this page to someone via email

Is the premier trying to divide Quebec francophones and anglophones?

The Liberal Opposition says François Legault needs to apologize for remarks he made Thursday in the National Assembly, accusing him of considering only those who vote for his party as true Quebecers.

During Thursday’s question period, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade made a slip of the tongue. She meant to say “Mr. Speaker.” Instead she said “Mr. Québécois.”

Premier Legault then made a joke that was not picked up by his microphone — a joke the Liberals say isn’t funny.

“François Legault’s reaction was to say to everybody there, ‘Of course, he’s a caquiste,” said Liberal House Leader André Fortin.

“What he’s basically saying here is if you’re not caquiste, you’re not Québécois.”

The Liberal Party said the premier needs to apologize.

“Would you ever have imagined René Lévesque, Lucien Bouchard, or any other premier of Quebec say that you’re not a Quebecer because you don’t support their political party? I can’t think of a single premier that would have that ideology and that would say it out loud,” said Fortin.

Things were already getting heated before this exchange. Debate concerned two touchy subjects — bilingual judges and the government’s pulling the plug on the Dawson College extension.

The Liberal Party argued that the CAQ is choosing francophone students over anglophone students and sowing division.

The premier said he is defending the French language, the only official language of Quebec.

In French, also during Thursday’s question period, he made reference to the Liberal Party leader, pronouncing the word “Liberal” with an English accent, as if to insinuate that the Liberals are the party of anglophones.

Thursday afternoon, Legault was asked for comment at a virtual press conference broadcast from Sherbrooke. He said he will not apologize.

