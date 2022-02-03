Police searching for suspect who stole cigarettes from Kelowna, B.C. gas station

An employee at a Harvey Avenue gas station was held up with a knife on Thursday morning, and Mounties have released a photo of the suspect in hopes it will help with the investigation.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, has brown eyes and was wearing a grey jacket, brown pants, green gloves, and a green mask when he entered the store at around 6:45 a.m. and issued threats with a knife drawn.

He made off with cigarettes and disappeared with RCMP being unable to track him down.

“Thankfully the employee was not injured during this robbery,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release. “This robbery occurred at a time in the morning when many people are on their way to work and may have been using the gas station.

“We are hoping that by releasing a photo of the suspect, witnesses will come forward.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the RCMP’s robbery unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

