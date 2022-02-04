Menu

Crime

Man from Onion Lake, Sask. arrested in connection with car theft, foot chase

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 9:53 am
Police arrested a man from Onion Lake, Sask., following an armed robbery Feb. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Police arrested a man from Onion Lake, Sask., following an armed robbery Feb. 1, 2022. Global News file

Police arrested a man following an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit and foot chase in Paradise Hill, Sask., Tuesday.

The Onion Lake and Turtleford RCMP received a report of the incident on Feb. 1 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Onion Lake RCMP find missing woman’s body

“Investigation has determined that an armed [man] entered the business, approached an individual and took their vehicle keys,” stated police. “The [man] then exited the building and fled with the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not physically injured.”
Police located the stolen vehicle on Highway 797 and signalled for the driver to pull over, but he did not.

“The driver did not stop and continued driving west,” police stated. “Officers then set up a spike belt, which successfully stopped the vehicle. The driver was arrested after a brief foot chase.”

Read more: Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation

Twenty-one-year-old Jesse Lewis of Onion Lake, Sask., is facing several charges including: robbery with a restricted firearm, assault with a weapon and failing to stop.

Police said Lewis has been remanded until his next appearance by video in North Battleford Provincial Court on Feb. 4, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation' Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation
Increased violence leads to state of emergency at Onion Lake Cree Nation – Jan 24, 2020
