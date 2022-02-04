Man from Onion Lake, Sask. arrested in connection with car theft, foot chase

Police arrested a man following an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit and foot chase in Paradise Hill, Sask., Tuesday.
The Onion Lake and Turtleford RCMP received a report of the incident on Feb. 1 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Police located the stolen vehicle on Highway 797 and signalled for the driver to pull over, but he did not.
“The driver did not stop and continued driving west,” police stated. “Officers then set up a spike belt, which successfully stopped the vehicle. The driver was arrested after a brief foot chase.”
Twenty-one-year-old Jesse Lewis of Onion Lake, Sask., is facing several charges including: robbery with a restricted firearm, assault with a weapon and failing to stop.
Police said Lewis has been remanded until his next appearance by video in North Battleford Provincial Court on Feb. 4, 2022.
