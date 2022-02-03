Penticton prolific offender arrested again

Send this page to someone via email

A prolific offender has been charged with a new list of crimes following an alleged attempt to evade police in Penticton, B.C.

According to Penticton RCMP, on Feb. 1 BC Conservation officers conducting proactive enforcement efforts on Forest Service Road 200 came across some suspicious activity and called in the RCMP.

“When police confronted two men occupying an unregistered vehicle they attempted to confront the driver,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver, now identified as Clayton Bone, drove away and fled the area striking a police vehicle, the officer was not injured. Not long after this collision the occupants left the vehicle and fled on foot. Both suspects were eventually apprehended utilizing the support resources,” the release stated.

Bone, a repeat offender with a criminal record dating back to 2006, has been charged with a number of offences including: dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while disqualified, and assaulting a police officer.

“Penticton RCMP will continue to pressure those individuals that choose to live a life of crime and hamper the quality of life for law-abiding community members of the South Okanagan,” Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

