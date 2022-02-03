Menu

Crime

Man wanted in hotel stabbing arrested, charged by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 1:12 pm
Shane Delaronde, 24
Shane Delaronde, 24, was wanted in connection with a Winnipeg stabbing. The Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have picked up a wanted suspect in a Jan. 24 stabbing.

Shane Christopher David Delaronde had been sought by police in connection with an aggravated assault in a downtown hotel that sent a man in his 20s to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police issue warrant for second stabbing suspect

Police had previously charged another man with aggravated assault and weapons offences but were looking for Delaronde, 24, who was eventually tracked down to an East Elmwood home Tuesday night and taken into custody.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police' Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police
Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police – Nov 18, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
