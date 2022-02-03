Man wanted in hotel stabbing arrested, charged by Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have picked up a wanted suspect in a Jan. 24 stabbing.
Shane Christopher David Delaronde had been sought by police in connection with an aggravated assault in a downtown hotel that sent a man in his 20s to hospital in critical condition.
Police had previously charged another man with aggravated assault and weapons offences but were looking for Delaronde, 24, who was eventually tracked down to an East Elmwood home Tuesday night and taken into custody.
Trending Stories
Can’t point to mask-wearing as reason behind hotel attack: Winnipeg police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments