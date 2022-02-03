Menu

Crime

Guelph police charge man wanted in several downtown investigations

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 12:37 pm
Guelph police say a 35-year-old man faces a dozen charges in connection to four arrest warrants. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 35-year-old man faces a dozen charges in connection to four arrest warrants. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with several investigations in the downtown core within the last three weeks.

In a news release on Thursday, the service said its BEAT (Break Enter Auto Theft) unit arrested the man at a downtown address the previous afternoon.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

The accused had been wanted on four different arrest warrants, beginning with a drugs and weapons investigation that led to a search warrant being carried out on Jan. 19.

Police previously said that officers seized a restricted gun along with a number of firearms and weapons at a downtown apartment building unit. They also found $6,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth and hydromorphone pills.

Two men in their 30s and a 40-year-old woman were arrested at the time and a 23-year-old was arrested on Monday.

Police said the man arrested by the BEAT unit on Wednesday is facing weapons charges in connection with that investigation.

He is also charged in connection with a Jan. 28 break-in at the Sleeman Centre, where someone spent the night sleeping in a utility room and left before police arrived.

Trending Stories

Further charges laid against him are linked to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after a woman reported her Toyota SUV had been stolen while she volunteered for a downtown social service agency.

Repeat offenders a "revolving door issue" : police – Aug 13, 2021

Police said they have also linked the man to a pair of break-ins at two other downtown businesses last week.

Read more: Guelph police launch security camera registry for businesses and residents

The four warrants have led to 12 charges against the man, including three counts of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of breaching probation, and several weapons offences.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

