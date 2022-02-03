Guelph police charge man wanted in several downtown investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with several investigations in the downtown core within the last three weeks.

In a news release on Thursday, the service said its BEAT (Break Enter Auto Theft) unit arrested the man at a downtown address the previous afternoon.

The accused had been wanted on four different arrest warrants, beginning with a drugs and weapons investigation that led to a search warrant being carried out on Jan. 19.

Police previously said that officers seized a restricted gun along with a number of firearms and weapons at a downtown apartment building unit. They also found $6,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth and hydromorphone pills.

Two men in their 30s and a 40-year-old woman were arrested at the time and a 23-year-old was arrested on Monday.

Police said the man arrested by the BEAT unit on Wednesday is facing weapons charges in connection with that investigation.

He is also charged in connection with a Jan. 28 break-in at the Sleeman Centre, where someone spent the night sleeping in a utility room and left before police arrived.

Further charges laid against him are linked to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after a woman reported her Toyota SUV had been stolen while she volunteered for a downtown social service agency.

Police said they have also linked the man to a pair of break-ins at two other downtown businesses last week.

The four warrants have led to 12 charges against the man, including three counts of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of breaching probation, and several weapons offences.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

