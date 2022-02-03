2nd day of weather-related school closures, bus cancellations in London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

For a second consecutive day, buses are cancelled and public schools are closed in Elgin County, Oxford County, Middlesex County and the Red Zone due to inclement weather.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services tweeted the bus cancellations shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday. A full list of bus delays and cancellations can be found on the Southwestern Ontario STS website.

The Thames Valley District School Board followed suit at 6:46 a.m. when it announced that schools within those regions would be closed for the day in support of the board’s “commitment to ensuring the safety of all staff and students.” A full list of school closures within the TVDSB can be found on its website.

In another repeat from Wednesday, schools within the London District Catholic School Board remain open, as of 6:30 a.m.

A winter storm warning from Environment Canada on Wednesday was later replaced by a snowfall warning, which has since lifted. A winter weather travel advisory has been issued in its place, warning that snow is expected to start up again over the noon hour and bring another 4 cm to 8 cm of accumulation by Thursday evening.

Before that snow starts up, OPP warn that the remnants of Wednesday’s system are still causing trouble on area roadways.

Provincial police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that Highway 401 and Highway 402 were “very slippery” in Middlesex County on Thursday morning.

“The roads look wet but they are covered in ice. We have many vehicles that have gone off the road at this time,” police said.

Police ended up closing a section of Highway 401 at Putnam Road and closing Highway 402 WB from Colonel Talbot Road to Lambton County due to unsafe road conditions.

Once the snow moves out Thursday evening, Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low in London of -13 C with a few periods of snow, followed by a stretch of dry conditions.

On Friday, forecasters expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10 C and a low of -16 C. Saturday, Londoners can expect sunshine with a high of -9 C and low of -11 C and on Sunday, forecasters expect cloudy skies with a high of -7 C and low of -12 C.