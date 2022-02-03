School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to extreme cold warnings Thursday.

School Cancellations:

Turtle Mountain School Division

Evergreen School Division

Buses:

All Prairie Rose School Division – buses will NOT be running Thursday

Brandon School Division – no buses running outside Brandon

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.