School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to extreme cold warnings Thursday.
School Cancellations:
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Evergreen School Division
Buses:
- All Prairie Rose School Division – buses will NOT be running Thursday
- Brandon School Division – no buses running outside Brandon
