Canada

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 7:30 am
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to extreme cold warnings Thursday.

School Cancellations:

  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
Buses:

  • All Prairie Rose School Division – buses will NOT be running Thursday
  • Brandon School Division – no buses running outside Brandon

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

