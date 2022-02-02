Federal government reviewing border measures as Omicron wave eases

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is reviewing ongoing travel restrictions but it is not known whether the rules will change before spring break.

There is currently an advisory in place suggesting Canadians not travel abroad, and rules are in place requiring adult travelers to be fully vaccinated.

Anyone returning to Canada must produce a negative molecular test before boarding a flight heading into the country. Travellers at the land border must also produce a negative molecular COVID test.

“We have had ongoing discussions about the border measures and what tests are required when and why, and I know they are reviewing those in the next few weeks,” B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Another policy in question requires anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while out of the country to wait at least 11 days before returning.

This is now substantially out of synch with what some provinces are doing. In British Columbia, vaccinated individuals are now required to isolate for five days after a positive test.

“The federal government is reviewing (this), particularly as in the provinces and territories we have changed our isolation requirements for people who are contacts and for people who test positive, and they’re not aligned anymore with some of the border measures,” Henry said.

The evolving policies have led to people being more reluctant to book travel, concerned they will get stuck outside the country.

“I always recommend getting travel insurance, but it is more important now than ever,” travel expert Claire Newell said in an interview.

“While you are away you are going to incur costs if your return is delayed by a positive test.”

There is also growing frustration around the way positive COVID infections are treated prior to travel.

If someone has a positive PCR test they are exempt from the testing requirement for 180 days upon arriving in Canada.

But many people, including would-be traveller Erin McDonald, were not able to access a PCR test in B.C.

In an interview with Global News, McDonald said her family contracted COVID last month and were not eligible for a government test.

They also could not access a private test because at the time they were not being offered to symptomatic people.

McDonald says she would like to see the provincial government either accept a positive rapid test in the system or see the federal government include a positive rapid test as part of the exemption.

“Unfortunately because we were not aware of the exemptions, we were not able to complete those results,” McDonald said.

“It would be nice if there was some kind of honouring of uploading those results and the medical information.”