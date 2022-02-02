Longtime Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO passes away after cancer battle

Send this page to someone via email

Support is pouring in after Regina Chamber of Commerce announced their longtime CEO, John Hopkins, passed away Wednesday evening after a “courageous battle” against Stage 4 prostate cancer.

The Regina Chamber of Commerce announced that Hopkins made the decision to take a medical leave starting Jan. 10.

Premier Scott Moe shared his condolences on Twitter, calling Hopkins a “good friend.”

“John was a man with a big heart and a generous spirit, someone who made an immense contribution to the city of Regina and the entire province,” Moe wrote.

— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 3, 2022

In addition to the 20 years of involvement with the Regina Chamber of Commerce, Hopkins had done a lot of work around truth and reconciliation, the Aboriginal Education Initiative and First Nation job expos.

He also worked to help establish the Regina Trades and Skills Centre which provides people with hands-on training, education and skills to work in the trades.

5:04 John Hopkins honoured as Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year John Hopkins honoured as Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year – Nov 1, 2019

Before his passing, Hopkins wrote on the Regina Chamber of Commerce website that he was stepping away to focus on his health.

“I am very proud of the many accomplishments and successes we shared together, including the wastewater treatment plant and the new Mosaic Stadium. Together, we have made a positive and lasting impact on the local economy and improved the quality of life for many Regina families,” Hopkins added.

This is a developing news story. More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes