No injuries after SUV crashes into New Glasgow business

While there were no injuries, a storefront was extensively damaged after an SUV crashed into a business in New Glasgow, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called to the H&R Block tax centre on East River Road just after 4 p.m.

A 71-year-old man driving a Toyota Highlander lost control in the parking lot and the vehicle collided with the front entrance of the business, according to a news release.

Police say the building sustained “extensive damages.”. Provided/New Glasgow Regional Police

The driver was uninjured, as were the three people inside the store at the time.

Police say they continue to investigate.