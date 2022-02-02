No injuries after SUV crashes into New Glasgow business

While there were no injuries, a storefront was extensively damaged after an SUV crashed into a business in New Glasgow, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.
New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called to the H&R Block tax centre on East River Road just after 4 p.m.
A 71-year-old man driving a Toyota Highlander lost control in the parking lot and the vehicle collided with the front entrance of the business, according to a news release.
Trending Stories
The driver was uninjured, as were the three people inside the store at the time.
Police say they continue to investigate.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments