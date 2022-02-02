Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No injuries after SUV crashes into New Glasgow business

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 5:43 pm
An SUV crashed into an H&R Block business in New Glasgow on Feb. 2, 2022. No injuries were reported.
An SUV crashed into an H&R Block business in New Glasgow on Feb. 2, 2022. No injuries were reported. Provided/New Glasgow Regional Police

While there were no injuries, a storefront was extensively damaged after an SUV crashed into a business in New Glasgow, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they were called to the H&R Block tax centre on East River Road just after 4 p.m.

Read more: N.S. man allegedly drives into gas pump, evades arrest by off-duty officer

A 71-year-old man driving a Toyota Highlander lost control in the parking lot and the vehicle collided with the front entrance of the business, according to a news release.

Trending Stories
SUV into business
Police say the building sustained “extensive damages.”. Provided/New Glasgow Regional Police

The driver was uninjured, as were the three people inside the store at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they continue to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MVA tagNew Glasgow tagmotor vehicle accident tagNew Glasgow Regional Police tagsingle mva tagEast River Road New Glasgow tagVehicle into business tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers