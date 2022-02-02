Prince George RCMP seek driver of truck who dropped shooting victim at hospital

Prince George RCMP is looking for the driver of a distinctively painted pickup truck who dropped a shooting victim off at the hospital last month.
Police say the male victim was dropped off at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
In a media release, Prince George RCMP Const. Jennifer Cooper said investigators are looking for an older-model Chevrolet truck, in the hopes they can provide more information on “the events of that night.”
“The driver’s side of the vehicle is red and the passenger side is black, and there are blue or black racing stripes down the hood of the vehicle,” Cooper said.
“The hood of the truck, the roof and the tailgate are white.”
The current condition of the victim was not immediately clear.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Prince George RCMP.
