Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince George RCMP seek driver of truck who dropped shooting victim at hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 5:12 pm
Anyone who recognizes this "distinctive" pickup truck is asked to contact Prince George RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this "distinctive" pickup truck is asked to contact Prince George RCMP. Prince George RCMP

Prince George RCMP is looking for the driver of a distinctively painted pickup truck who dropped a shooting victim off at the hospital last month.

Police say the male victim was dropped off at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

In a media release, Prince George RCMP Const. Jennifer Cooper said investigators are looking for an older-model Chevrolet truck, in the hopes they can provide more information on “the events of that night.”

Trending Stories

“The driver’s side of the vehicle is red and the passenger side is black, and there are blue or black racing stripes down the hood of the vehicle,” Cooper said.

Read more: B.C.’s police watchdog investigates Prince George shooting

“The hood of the truck, the roof and the tailgate are white.”

The current condition of the victim was not immediately clear.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Prince George RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Adding cell service in an effort to improve safety along the ‘Highway of Tears’' Adding cell service in an effort to improve safety along the ‘Highway of Tears’
Adding cell service in an effort to improve safety along the ‘Highway of Tears’ – Apr 8, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagPickup Truck tagShooting Victim tagPrince George crime tagPrince George shooting tagdistinctive pickup tagdropped off at hospital tagprince goerge rcmp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers