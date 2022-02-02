Junior hockey: BCHL’s top two teams, Vees and Silverbacks, to clash in Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

The two best teams in the B.C. Hockey League will clash in the Shuswap on Wednesday night.

The league-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks (26-4-2-1-0), who have 55 points through 33 regular-season games, will host the Penticton Vees (25-6-0-2-0).

The Vees, who have also played 33 games, are just behind, with 52 points. Game time at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm is 7 p.m.

The contest will be the third of six games this season between the two elite franchises, with Salmon Arm having won the two earlier matches: a 4-3 shootout win on Dec. 10, and 5-2 on Jan. 12.

Both of those games happened in Penticton. In the first meeting, Penticton outshot Salmon Arm 43-21. It was the same in the second game, though closer at 32-23.

The two teams will clash twice more this month, with both games in Salmon Arm: Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, then in Penticton on March 9 before regular-season play ends on March 27.

The Silverbacks enter Wednesday’s tilt riding a 12-game point streak, not having lost since Dec. 4. And for the month of January, they went 6-2, outscoring their opponents 36-19.

Their last game, though, was a 6-5 shootout loss in Cranbrook on Jan. 29. Salmon Arm outshot the Bucks 42-29.

Meanwhile, the Vees went 4-3 in January, losing their first three games before rolling off four straight wins, including three in a row over Wenatchee. In their four-game win streak, Penticton has outscored its opposition 26-6.

Statistically, Penticton has the league’s best offence, having scored a league-leading 163 goals, and best defence, having surrendered just 77 goals.

Salmon Arm has the BCHL’s third-best offence, with 138 goals, and second-best defence, with 80 goals against.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday night, the Vernon Vipers (13-14-3-3-0) will visit the Trail Smoke Eaters (16-15-1-1-0). Game time at Cominco Arena is 7 p.m.

