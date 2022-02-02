Poulin, Hamelin named Canada’s flag-bearers at Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speedskating star Charles Hamelin have been named Canada’s flag-bearers for Friday’s opening ceremonies of Beijing’s Winter Olympics.

A three-time medallist Poulin scored the game-winning goals at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. She’s also a two-time world champion, who scored the golden goal for Canada at the 2021 world tournament. She helped Canada to silver at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Every time you wear that maple leaf, it is so much bigger than yourself. You just become part of a bigger family. Being named flag bearer, I feel like I need to pinch myself,” Poulin said in a statement. “I’ve been able to watch Charles over the last couple of decades and watching him succeed, I will be very honoured to be walking besides Charles carrying the flag.”

The 37-year-old Hamelin, from Sainte-Julie Que., is a winner of five Olympic medals, including three gold, tying him for Canada’s most decorated male winter Olympian.

“Since the first time I wore the maple leaf, I felt that feeling of family right away. Going into my fifth Olympic Games, it is really incredible. For me, that family is one of the biggest reasons why I’m still here and why I love what I do. Every time I would walk into an Opening Ceremony, I would look at the flag bearer as a role model,” said Hamelin.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 7 a.m. ET, at the National Stadium in Beijing.