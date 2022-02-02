COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 6 deaths, 92 people now in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported another six deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s and two women in their 80s in the Central Zone, as well as a woman aged 100 or over in the Western Zone, have died as a result of the virus.

“I am devastated to learn that this virus has taken six more Nova Scotians. It’s unthinkable and I feel for their families and loved ones,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release.

“There are people who are more vulnerable to this virus even if they are vaccinated. Together we can help protect them by being vaccinated ourselves. I want to thank the many Nova Scotians who have gotten vaccinated and, to those who haven’t — please let this be a good enough reason to take that step and get it done.”

The province also reported 10 new hospitalizations and 10 discharges. There are now a total of 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19, including 13 people in ICU.

The age range of those patients is one to 96 years old and the average age is 66. The average length of stay has crept up to eight days.

Of those in hospital:

23 (25 per cent) have had three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine;

47 (51.1 per cent) have had two doses;

One (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated;

21 (22.8 per cent) are unvaccinated.

“It is important to note that less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the release said.

In addition to the 92 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, there are 119 people who were admitted to hospital for another reason and were identified as positive upon arrival, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

As well, 136 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Hospital, long-term care outbreaks

Nova Scotia Health reported one new outbreak at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, where fewer than five patients have tested positive.

There are also two new outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Two residents at Valley View Villa in Stellarton have tested positive, as have 10 staff members at Harbour View Haven in Lunenburg.

There are also new cases being reported in the following hospital outbreaks:

Two more patients have tested positive in a ward at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive;

One more patient has tested positive in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; 11 patients have now tested positive.

Cases and vaccinations

Nova Scotia Health labs confirmed an additional 395 new cases of COVID-19. They completed 3,093 tests on Tuesday. There are 154 cases in the Central Zone, 58 in the Eastern Zone, 73 in the Northern Zone and 110 in the Western Zone.

There are an estimated 3,632 active cases in the province.

As of Tuesday, 91.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 55.2 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose and an additional 4.7 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

