SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Better Business Bureau warns of fake COVID-19 testing appointments

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:13 pm
A sign for Eastern Health's main PCR testing site outside the Waterford Hospital in St. John's is shown on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Testing is by appointment only. The CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
A sign for Eastern Health's main PCR testing site outside the Waterford Hospital in St. John's is shown on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Testing is by appointment only. The CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.

With COVID-19 tests in short supply and the Omicron variant still spreading, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Mainland B.C. is warning residents about an increase in testing appointment scams.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, many consumers have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a medical professional or public health employee who asks them to book an appointment.

Others have received an email or text from someone impersonating a local drug store, school or place of employment, offering a COVID-19 test and a link to submit relevant personal information.

Read more: ‘Alarming’ new scam sees fraudsters come directly to seniors’ doors, Vancouver police warn

The scams are intended as a “lure to collect personal and medical data, or even money,” the BBB wrote in a Wednesday news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“In a particularly alarming story reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, a consumer looking for COVID-19 travel-related information found a number online of a fraudulent online travel agency,” said the BBB.

“They proceeded to tell her that for them to write her an emergency note to allow her to travel and take a COVID-19 test, she would be required to send payment via Google gift cards.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Scams cost Canadians more than $230M in 2021' Scams cost Canadians more than $230M in 2021
Scams cost Canadians more than $230M in 2021 – Dec 31, 2021

As the fifth pandemic wave continues, the BBB is encouraging the public to verify that their COVID-19 test appointments are real.

Residents can check the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s list of available collection centres, verify that their COVID-19 test product has been approved by the Government of Canada, and browse for testing at one of several authorized private clinics in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers are also encouraged to be wary of calls, texts and emails, to read the fine print on any documents they’re asked to sign, to question where personal information is stored, and to ask which lab is processing the results.

“If anything within the agreement does not seem right, leave and find another testing facility,” the BBB writes.

“If you get an unsolicited message from someone, it’s best not to give the caller or sender any personal details before confirming it’s from a legitimate source.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagFraud tagCOVID-19 Testing tagScam tagBetter Business Bureau tagPcr Test tagRapid Test tagBC CDC tagCOVID-19 scams tagcovid scam tagCOVID-19 vaccinet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers