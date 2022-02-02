Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 men charged after Amherstview, Ont. stabbing: police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:43 am
OPP View image in full screen
OPP have arrested a two men in relation to a violent assault in Amherstview. Global News file

Lennox and Addington County OPP charged two men after an incident in which one person was sent to hospital.

Police say a serious assault was reported on Coronation Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found two people assaulted with “an edged weapon.”

Read more: 6 charged after Prescott, Ont. drug trafficking investigation

One of the two victims was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects were arrested not long after the incident.

David Woodhouse, 21, of Odessa, and Jermell Henderson, 20, of Loyalist Township, face charges of assault, aggravated assault, robbery with theft, uttering threats to cause death, and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP warns of scam trending in area' Peterborough County OPP warns of scam trending in area
Peterborough County OPP warns of scam trending in area

Henderson is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, failing to comply with a release order, and possessing a dangerous weapon.

Police say the suspects and the victims were known to eachother.

The two will appear in a Napanee courtroom on Feb. 2.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagStabbing tagLoyalist Township tagOdessa tagcoronation blvd tagdavid woodhouse tagjermell henderson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers