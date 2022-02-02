2 men charged after Amherstview, Ont. stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington County OPP charged two men after an incident in which one person was sent to hospital.

Police say a serious assault was reported on Coronation Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found two people assaulted with “an edged weapon.”

One of the two victims was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects were arrested not long after the incident.

David Woodhouse, 21, of Odessa, and Jermell Henderson, 20, of Loyalist Township, face charges of assault, aggravated assault, robbery with theft, uttering threats to cause death, and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Henderson is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, failing to comply with a release order, and possessing a dangerous weapon.

Police say the suspects and the victims were known to eachother.

The two will appear in a Napanee courtroom on Feb. 2.