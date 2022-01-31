Menu

Crime

6 charged after Prescott, Ont. drug trafficking investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 12:45 pm
Prescott Drugs View image in full screen
Police in Prescott have laid charges on six people after a months-long drug trafficking investigation. OPP

A months-long drug trafficking investigation in Prescot has resulted in charges against six people.

The investigation began last fall and was conducted by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark community street crime unit of the Ontario Provincial Police.

It came to an end on Jan. 27 when police issued a search warrant for a home on Boundary Street in Prescott.

Read more: Biscuits Leclerc to take over Brockville’s Proctor & Gamble facility

Police say they seized psilocybin, MDMA, prescription medication and cocaine, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia at the residence.

Alexander Ubdergrove, 27, of Kingston, Cassandra Richards, 28, of Brockville and Chad DiMaria, 39, of Augusta Township, each face multiple drug trafficking-related charges.

James Moore, 36, Chelsea Swinwood, 33, Curtis Visser, 33, all of Prescott, were charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

