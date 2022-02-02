Six more weeks of winter, Manitoba’s furry forecaster says

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is looking at six more weeks of winter, at least according to a stuffed groundhog at Oak Hammock Marsh.

“Manitoba Merv” saw his shadow on Wednesday morning — Groundhog Day — which, according to tradition and folklore, indicates more cold is on the way.

This marks the second consecutive year the groundhog showed up for his big day clad in a facemask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Not every furry forecaster across the country shared Merv’s view, however. While it was the same story in Halifax with Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec with Fred la Marmotte, Ontario’s Wiarton Willie is predicting an early spring.

Manitoba Merv saw his shadow! Six more weeks of winter for Manitoba! pic.twitter.com/Rck3LhazOt — Oak Hammock Marsh (@OakHammockMarsh) February 2, 2022

In addition to Groundhog Day, Wednesday is also World Wetlands Day, which raises global awareness of the significant impact wetlands have on the worldwide environment.

