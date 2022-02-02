Menu

Six more weeks of winter, Manitoba’s furry forecaster says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:14 am
Manitoba Merv, the province's furry forecaster. View image in full screen
Manitoba Merv, the province's furry forecaster. Oak Hammock Marsh

Manitoba is looking at six more weeks of winter, at least according to a stuffed groundhog at Oak Hammock Marsh.

“Manitoba Merv” saw his shadow on Wednesday morning — Groundhog Day — which, according to tradition and folklore, indicates more cold is on the way.

Read more: Groundhog Day 2022: Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, Nova Scotia predicts long winter

This marks the second consecutive year the groundhog showed up for his big day clad in a facemask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Not every furry forecaster across the country shared Merv’s view, however. While it was the same story in Halifax with Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec with Fred la Marmotte, Ontario’s Wiarton Willie is predicting an early spring.

In addition to Groundhog Day, Wednesday is also World Wetlands Day, which raises global awareness of the significant impact wetlands have on the worldwide environment.

Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day a reminder of the repetitiveness of life amid COVID-19 for some Winnipeggers' Groundhog Day a reminder of the repetitiveness of life amid COVID-19 for some Winnipeggers
Groundhog Day a reminder of the repetitiveness of life amid COVID-19 for some Winnipeggers – Feb 2, 2021
