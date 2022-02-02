Menu

Crime

Case of eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder put over to late February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 10:20 am
The Hawkesbury General Hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont., is seen Friday, March 26, 2021. View image in full screen
The Hawkesbury General Hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont., is seen Friday, March 26, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor facing a murder charge has been adjourned for several weeks.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital last year.

Ontario Provincial Police have said they were called to the hospital on March 25, 2021, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: Doctor from Montreal charged with 1st-degree murder in ‘suspicious death’ at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Police have also said they are investigating Nadler with other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler received bail in July and his lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler is scheduled for a judicial pre-trial on Feb. 17 and the case is then set to return to court on Feb. 23.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
