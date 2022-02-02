Menu

Crime

SaskPower items stolen from fleet vehicle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:52 am
SaskPower is warning the public of potential scams after one of its fleet vehicles was broken into in Saskatoon and a number of items were stolen, including employee gear. View image in full screen
SaskPower is warning the public of potential scams after one of its fleet vehicles was broken into in Saskatoon and a number of items were stolen, including employee gear. File / Global News

SaskPower is informing the public that one of its fleet vehicles was broken into on Monday night in Saskatoon.

On Jan. 31, SaskPower confirms that a number of items were stolen, including a hard hat, an orange vest, personal protection equipment, business cards, a clipboard and a jacket.

Read more: Saskatchewan breaks all-time peak power consumption use record

“All of these are items that could easily allow someone to impersonate a SaskPower employee,” according to a statement. “We want to make sure no one falls victim to a potential scam.”

SaskPower is warning the public that they will never go door to door demanding payment or asking for personal information, or enter into a customer’s home.

“The person could be quite convincing if he/she wears all of the gear, has business cards,” SaskPower states. “We want to stop this as quickly as possible.”

Read more: SaskPower not passing on 2022 federal carbon price increase to its customers

The organization is asking that if anyone is approached by someone looking to be a SaskPower employee soliciting payments and/or personal information, they ask for official SaskPower ID and then contact SaskPower customer service immediately.

SaskPower customer service representatives will be able to let the customer know if the interaction was legitimate. If a customer gives the individual any money, credit card information or personal information, they are advised to contact their local law enforcement to report it.

Click to play video: 'SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project' SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project
SaskPower rolling out residential smart meter pilot project – Mar 16, 2021
