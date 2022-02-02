Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia government kills utility’s bid to impose ‘net metering’ charge on solar

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 8:39 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Power puts solar fee proposal on hold' Nova Scotia Power puts solar fee proposal on hold
There's been backlash in recent days to Nova Scotia Power's proposal to charge a fee for installing solar panels. Even before it was approved, the plan has been turning people away from solar. Now the utility says it’s putting the fee hike on hold for a year. Alicia Draus reports.

The Nova Scotia government is shutting down a bid by the province’s electric utility to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the electricity grid.

Premier Tim Houston issued a statement this morning, saying the move is aimed at protecting the province’s solar industry and the small businesses and homeowners who use solar panels.

Houston says his government will introduce regulations to stop the proposed “net metering” charge included in Nova Scotia Power’s most recent rate application.

Read more: Nova Scotia Power postpones proposed solar fee by one year

The utility’s proposal would have charged solar customers a monthly fee of about $8 per kilowatt of electricity, adding about $960 a year for a typical 10-kilowatt photovoltaic solar installation, which generates about $1,800 in annual revenue.

Critics said the proposed fee could wipe out the province’s emerging solar industry.

Read more: Nova Scotia Power CEO says proposed new solar fee about ‘fairness for all customers’

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Power announced a one-year delay for the controversial proposal.

Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg said the proposed charge, filed last week with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, would take effect Feb. 1, 2023, if approved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
