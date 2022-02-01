Menu

Crime

Mississauga man wanted after woman threatened: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 8:11 pm
Toronto Police are searching for 25-year-old Jerome Jesquith from Mississauga. . View image in full screen
Toronto Police are searching for 25-year-old Jerome Jesquith from Mississauga. . Toronto police

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Mississauga man wanted for allegedly threatening a woman.

Toronto police said on Saturday, just after 5 p.m., officers received a call regarding a threatening incident in the Gerrard Street East and Bingham Avenue area.

On top of allegedly made threats to a woman, police said he also breached his release order.

Police are now searching for 25-year-old Jerome Jesquith from Mississauga.

According to police, Jesquith is believed to be “violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a release. “If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
