Mississauga man wanted after woman threatened: Toronto police

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Mississauga man wanted for allegedly threatening a woman.
Toronto police said on Saturday, just after 5 p.m., officers received a call regarding a threatening incident in the Gerrard Street East and Bingham Avenue area.
On top of allegedly made threats to a woman, police said he also breached his release order.
Police are now searching for 25-year-old Jerome Jesquith from Mississauga.
According to police, Jesquith is believed to be “violent and dangerous.”
“If located, do not approach,” police said in a release. “If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.”
