Mississauga man wanted after woman threatened: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Mississauga man wanted for allegedly threatening a woman.

Toronto police said on Saturday, just after 5 p.m., officers received a call regarding a threatening incident in the Gerrard Street East and Bingham Avenue area.

On top of allegedly made threats to a woman, police said he also breached his release order.

Police are now searching for 25-year-old Jerome Jesquith from Mississauga.

According to police, Jesquith is believed to be “violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a release. “If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 Large quantity of guns used in Toronto crimes come from U.S.: Police Large quantity of guns used in Toronto crimes come from U.S.: Police – Jan 21, 2022