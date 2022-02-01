West Kelowna RCMP investigating garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police in West Kelowna have opened an investigation into a Tuesday afternoon structure fire.

The fire happened in a garage, along the 300 block of Paynter Road, with West Kelowna Fire Rescue and police responding.

The blaze broke out sometime around 2 p.m., and RCMP have deemed the fire as suspicious.

Two fire engines attended the fire along with a handful of police vehicles.

No one was reportedly injured in the blaze.

