Crime

West Kelowna RCMP investigating garage fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 7:53 pm
West Kelowna garage fire View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds a West Kelowna garage damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Police in West Kelowna have opened an investigation into a Tuesday afternoon structure fire.

The fire happened in a garage, along the 300 block of Paynter Road, with West Kelowna Fire Rescue and police responding.

Read more: Two people displaced after Westbank mobile home fire

The blaze broke out sometime around 2 p.m., and RCMP have deemed the fire as suspicious.

Two fire engines attended the fire along with a handful of police vehicles.

No one was reportedly injured in the blaze.

