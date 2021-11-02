Menu

Crime

Vehicles, home lost in downtown Kelowna fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 12:35 pm
Kelowna Fire Department was on the scene of a Fuller Avenue house fire today. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department was on the scene of a Fuller Avenue house fire today. Kathy Michaels/Global News

A house fire in the 900 block of Fuller Avenue has caused significant damage, leaving at least one local family without a home.

The fire started at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, neighbours said, and flames soon engulfed the home and were threatening the next door property.

Click to play video: 'Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response' Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response
Firefighter’s union concerned about staffing levels for high-rise response – Feb 16, 2021

Vehicles could be seen completely burned out in the garage, which was totally destroyed by flames.

Story continues below advertisement

A witness told Global News said they heard a small explosion prior to the fire as they got ready for work in the morning.  Shortly after the explosion an RCMP officer was on the scene.

Read more: Remains found in Thanksgiving house fire: Kelowna RCMP

Much of the damage was isolated to the back of the building, though the house appears to be uninhabitable.

An RCMP officer at the scene said there was nobody injured in the home and Emergency Support Services are on their way.

More to come.

