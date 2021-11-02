Vehicles, home lost in downtown Kelowna fire

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in the 900 block of Fuller Avenue has caused significant damage, leaving at least one local family without a home.

The fire started at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, neighbours said, and flames soon engulfed the home and were threatening the next door property.

Vehicles could be seen completely burned out in the garage, which was totally destroyed by flames.

A witness told Global News said they heard a small explosion prior to the fire as they got ready for work in the morning. Shortly after the explosion an RCMP officer was on the scene.

Much of the damage was isolated to the back of the building, though the house appears to be uninhabitable.

An RCMP officer at the scene said there was nobody injured in the home and Emergency Support Services are on their way.

More to come.