Fire

Two people displaced after Westbank mobile home fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 11:03 am
An early Monday morning fire in a Westbank First Nation mobile home park has forced two into the care of emergency support services.
An early Monday morning fire in a Westbank First Nation mobile home park has forced two into the care of emergency support services. .

A fire early Monday at a Westbank First Nation mobile home park has forced two into the care of emergency support services.

West Kelowna fire rescue crews were called to the PineRidge Mobile Home Park on Westbank First Nation when a deck fire spread into a home, fire chief Jason Brolund said in a media release.

Read more: West Kelowna house fire extinguished; person sent to hospital

“Nearby structures were successfully protected,” Brolund said. “The mobile home sustained fire damage throughout.”

Brolund said nobody was injured but the two residents are in the care of Emergency Support Services. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more: ‘Discarded smoking material’ sparks West Kelowna fire

Fire Crews from Lakeview, Rose Valley and Glenrosa helped.

