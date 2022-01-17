Two people displaced after Westbank mobile home fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire early Monday at a Westbank First Nation mobile home park has forced two into the care of emergency support services.

West Kelowna fire rescue crews were called to the PineRidge Mobile Home Park on Westbank First Nation when a deck fire spread into a home, fire chief Jason Brolund said in a media release.

“Nearby structures were successfully protected,” Brolund said. “The mobile home sustained fire damage throughout.”

Brolund said nobody was injured but the two residents are in the care of Emergency Support Services. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire Crews from Lakeview, Rose Valley and Glenrosa helped.