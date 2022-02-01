Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cow sells for more than $26K at southern Alberta auction to help grieving family

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta community fundraises for grieving family through cattle auction' Southern Alberta community fundraises for grieving family through cattle auction
A single Angus cow sold at a southern Alberta auction for more than $26,000 Tuesday and was donated back to the selling family. Eloise Therien has more on how the community came together to make the special fundraiser happen.

A strong showing of support was felt at Perlich Brothers Auction Market in southern Alberta on Tuesday as a single Angus cow sold for $26,500.

The cow belonged to Mack Rattai, who died in a collision on Dec. 16, 2021. His family approached Perlich to see if they could use the auction as a way to fundraise in his memory.

“Mack was one of our customers,” said partner Maureen Perlich. “He is known by our family as well as our staff, and we were very sad to hear of his sudden passing.”

Lynn Rattai, Mack’s wife, said the cow was one of his favourites.

“Mack had a thing for herd-markers,” she explained. “If it was a different colour of cow or anything, that’s what he wanted in his herd. He didn’t like the original colours.”

Story continues below advertisement
Lynn Rattai watches as her late husband’s cow is sold numerous times at auction. View image in full screen
Lynn Rattai watches as her late husband’s cow is sold numerous times at auction. Eloise Therien / Global News

Lynn and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Greyden watched the auction unfold. She was blown away by the support.

“(The money) will help cover a lot of costs and be put towards his schooling and everything else in the future that we will be facing,” she said.

The first bid was upwards of $10,000. The cow was then donated back and sold numerous more times.

The final winning bid came from Mack’s friends Rilee May, Dalton Quiring and Wade Withage, snagging the cow for $4,200.

“It is very special to be able to have it in our possession now, and of course, we’re actually going to give it back to his wife and his (son), so that they can enjoy it and have it and remember Mack,” Quiring said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mack would’ve done the same thing for us,” Withage added.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagFundraiser tagsouthern alberta tagAuction tagCattle taggrief tagRanchers tagcow auction tagcow auction fundraiser tagcow auction fundraiser Alberta tagPerlich Brothers Auction Market tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers