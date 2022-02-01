COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths, 22 in hospital; 57.5% adults have third vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new deaths and 38 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 3 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 90 —two more since Monday’s update with a death reported both in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Case details were not immediately available. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 67 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 38 since Monday’s update —15 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 375 — down from 382 reported on Monday and 450 reported on Friday — which includes three pending cases, 281 in the Kawarthas, 79 in Northumberland and 12 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 22 people are currently in hospital — two less since Monday’s update. Six of them are in an intensive care unit — three less. There have been 166 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 89 in the Kawarthas, with 72 in Northumberland and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

As of noon Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five hospitalized cases (three less than Monday) with five identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: 6,282 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,072 in the Kawarthas (49.2 per cent), 2,844 in Northumberland County (45.4 per cent) and 341 in Haliburton County (5.5 per cent).

Resolved cases: 5,830 — an additional 43 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 92.8 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: The health unit reports as of late Monday, 86.3 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose of a vaccine while 82 per cent have two doses. Among adults (age 18 and up), it’s 89.6 per cent for one dose, 87.6 per cent for two doses and 57.5 per cent with three doses.

Vaccination clinics: Walk-in clinics are now available for those aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose. Walk-in sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at any of the health unit’s mass immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” As of Tuesday afternoon, the following outbreaks were listed as active (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Access Community Services in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29 Extendicare Dysart et al : Declared Jan. 28

: Declared Jan. 28 Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg (initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27).

in Cobourg (initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27). Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 30 reported 269 cases among inmates — two more since its last update on Jan. 27 (most recent data).

Story continues below advertisement

Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Tuesday reported 12 active cases — six residents and six staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Tuesday reported 12 active cases — six residents and six staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Tuesday reported six active cases — down from 16 on Jan. 27 — with two residents and four staff members. “We are heading in the right direction,” stated executive director Jenn Craft. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Tuesday reported six active cases — down from 16 on Jan. 27 — with two residents and four staff members. “We are heading in the right direction,” stated executive director Jenn Craft. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 30 there was one active case among inmates (most recent data available).

Advertisement