Hastings Prince Edward Public Health names new medical officer of health

The search to replace Dr. Piotr Oglaza as medical officer of health (MOH) for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has ended.

Dr. Ethan Toumishey has been named to the position he’s held in an interim position since Oglaza left for the top doctor position at KFL&A Public Health for the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area.

“Dr. Toumishey’s medical expertise and leadership have been invaluable during his tenure as Acting Medical Officer of Health over the past several months, and we are very pleased that he will continue to lead the team at HPEPH as Medical Officer of Health and CEO,” said Jo-Anne Albert, chair of the Board of Health.

“He has demonstrated strong and steady leadership in the face of the pandemic and during the selection process it quickly became evident that he not only has the skills and training necessary for this challenging role, but also has the vision and passion to advocate for public health and the important role it plays in keeping our residents safe and healthy.”

Prior to becoming the acting MOH, Toumishey held the position of director of clinical programs.

