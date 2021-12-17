First Omicron case detected in Hastings Prince Edward

Send this page to someone via email

With the Kingston region in the midst of an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases, nearby Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has its first confirmed case of the highly transmissible variant.

The health unit says the case has no history of travel.

“The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and while evidence is still emerging, early evidence suggests it can produce severe disease, with the greatest risk to those who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, acting medical officer at HPEPH.

Kingston’s surge has led to the implementation of further restrictions to help stop the spread, but so far it’s done little to accomplish that.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reminding residents to get fully vaccinated, to receive boosters when eligible and to stay home and isolate when experiencing even mild symptoms.

