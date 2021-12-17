SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
First Omicron case detected in Hastings Prince Edward

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Efforts to limit spread of Omicron over holiday season in Ontario' Efforts to limit spread of Omicron over holiday season in Ontario
Provinces across the country are trying to blunt the surge of the Omicron variant. In Ontario, booster shots have been accelerated and rapid tests are being handed out for free.

With the Kingston region in the midst of an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases, nearby Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has its first confirmed case of the highly transmissible variant.

The health unit says the case has no history of travel.

Read more: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health moves Belleville, Ont. COVID-19 vaccination clinic

“The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and while evidence is still emerging, early evidence suggests it can produce severe disease, with the greatest risk to those who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, acting medical officer at HPEPH.

Kingston’s surge has led to the implementation of further restrictions to help stop the spread, but so far it’s done little to accomplish that.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reminding residents to get fully vaccinated, to receive boosters when eligible and to stay home and isolate when experiencing even mild symptoms.

Click to play video: 'With COVID-19 cases reaching an all time time in the Kingston region, restrictions are put in place for local businesses' With COVID-19 cases reaching an all time time in the Kingston region, restrictions are put in place for local businesses
With COVID-19 cases reaching an all time time in the Kingston region, restrictions are put in place for local businesses
