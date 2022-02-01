New Brunswick reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 17 patients in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported five more deaths linked to COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

The deaths involve two people in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.

There were also 10 new hospital admissions in the past day, for a total of 162 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 17 patients are in intensive care and seven are on a ventilator.

The province’s COVID-19-designated hospital units are at 87 per cent occupancy as of Tuesday, while ICUs are at 81 per cent.

According to the provincial dashboard, since the start of December, 63.4 per cent of COVID-19 hospitalizations were New Brunswickers who had “partial or no protection,” meaning there were fully vaccinated more than six months ago, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Of those who required intensive care, 75 per cent had partial or no protection. That group also made up 82.5 per cent of those who were on a ventilator.

Around 61.9 per cent of deaths linked to COVID-19 were people who were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 84.5 per cent of New Brunswickers have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.3 per cent have received a booster dose.

A total of 385 health staff are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Public health also reported 228 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,408 known active cases.

There were also 603 new self-reported rapid test positives.

