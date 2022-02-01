Pedestrian sent to hospital after struck by minivan on Bensfort Road in Peterborough

One woman was sent to hospital after being struck by a minivan in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.Emergency crews were called to the area of Bensfort Road and Collison Avenue around 11:15 a.m.
Paramedics and firefighters treated the pedestrian at the scene before she was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.
The extent of the woman’s injuries is unclear at this time or if any charges will be laid.
— More to come
