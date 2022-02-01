Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian sent to hospital after struck by minivan on Bensfort Road in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck on Bensfort Road in Peterborough' Pedestrian struck on Bensfort Road in Peterborough
One woman was sent to hospital after being struck by a van on Bensfort Road on Tuesday morning.

One woman was sent to hospital after being struck by a minivan in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.Emergency crews were called to the area of Bensfort Road and Collison Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Read more: Driver charged after pedestrian struck in downtown Peterborough, police say

Paramedics and firefighters treated the pedestrian at the scene before she was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The extent of the woman’s injuries is unclear at this time or if any charges will be laid.

— More to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPedestrian tagPedestrian Struck tagPeterborough Collision tagPeterborough traffic tagBensfort Road tagstruck by van tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers