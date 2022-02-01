Pedestrian sent to hospital after struck by minivan on Bensfort Road in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was sent to hospital after being struck by a minivan in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.



Emergency crews were called to the area of Bensfort Road and Collison Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

Paramedics and firefighters treated the pedestrian at the scene before she was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Bensfort Road near Collison Avenue in Peterborough. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/CkYQwTYsaR — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 1, 2022

The extent of the woman’s injuries is unclear at this time or if any charges will be laid.

— More to come