Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

All clear after bomb threat at Mother Teresa high school in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 1, 2022 11:28 am
MTS Catholic secondary View image in full screen
Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School as seen in this photo from 2016. via Google, July 2016

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School in London, Ont., was briefly placed on a hold and secure Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat.

London police say officers arrived at the school on Sunningdale Road East just after 9 a.m. Both the inside and outside of the school were searched with help from a police dog and members of the emergency response unit.

Read more: COVID-19: LDCSB staff, volunteers spend hours sorting rapid tests after 3:30 a.m. delivery

Police say “nothing suspicious was located” but the investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories

In a statement to families and staff within the school community, Principal Pat Gilson said “we have been assured that there are no concerns regarding public safety.”

“I am confident that we will have a day without any further interruptions and that students and staff will be safe in our building,” Gilson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Gilson also discouraged the public from “speculation or circulating rumours, especially those that may appear online.”

Among the speculation was that Tuesday was an exam day at the school, but a spokesperson with the board said that was not the case, however “some classes would have culminating projects or tests throughout the week.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLockdown tagBomb Threat taghold and secure taglondon district catholic school board tagMother Teresa Catholic Secondary School tagsunningdale road east tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers