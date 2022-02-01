All clear after bomb threat at Mother Teresa high school in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School in London, Ont., was briefly placed on a hold and secure Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat.

London police say officers arrived at the school on Sunningdale Road East just after 9 a.m. Both the inside and outside of the school were searched with help from a police dog and members of the emergency response unit.

Police say “nothing suspicious was located” but the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to families and staff within the school community, Principal Pat Gilson said “we have been assured that there are no concerns regarding public safety.”

“I am confident that we will have a day without any further interruptions and that students and staff will be safe in our building,” Gilson said.

Gilson also discouraged the public from “speculation or circulating rumours, especially those that may appear online.”

Among the speculation was that Tuesday was an exam day at the school, but a spokesperson with the board said that was not the case, however “some classes would have culminating projects or tests throughout the week.”