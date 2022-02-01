Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigenous delegation to take Vatican trip at the end of March

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Reflecting on trauma of Williams Lake residential school survivors' Reflecting on trauma of Williams Lake residential school survivors
We're learning more about the extent of abuse at the site of the former Saint Joseph's Mission Residential School. An investigation by the Williams Lake First Nation, uncovering dozens of possible unmarked graves. And now, as Neetu Garcha reports, the community is reflecting on the trauma, experienced by survivors and their families, while looking toward the future. And a warning that this story might be triggering for some.

An Indigenous delegation that was supposed to meet with Pope Francis in December 2021 is now scheduled to go to the Vatican at the end of March.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council, and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami issued a joint statement confirming the pope is scheduled to meet with the individual delegations during the week of March 28. A final audience with all participants will take place on April 1.

The Indigenous delegations were originally supposed to meet with Pope Francis late last year, but the trip was delayed due to growing concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Read more: Indigenous delegation delays Vatican trip due to Omicron COVID-19 variant, says AFN Chief

“The health and safety of all delegates remain our first priority,” said the release issued on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the weeks ahead, we will monitor conditions leading up to the revised travel dates and continue our dialogue with delegates, public health officials as well as the relevant government and international authorities, travelling only when we feel it is safe to do so.”

Between 25 to 30 Indigenous people were expected to be part of the delegation scheduled to meet with Pope Francis. The delegation was composed of elders, knowledge keepers and residential school survivors and youth.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed' Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed
Indigenous delegation members react after Vatican visit postponed – Dec 8, 2021

“We remain committed to walking toward healing and reconciliation and very much look forward to the opportunity for Indigenous Elders, knowledge keepers, residential school survivors, and youth to meet with Pope Francis,” the release said.

The AFN delegation planned on pushing Pope Francis to deliver an apology over the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.

Story continues below advertisement

Residential schools were mostly operated by the Catholic Church and funded by the federal government.

Read more: Canada’s Catholic bishops name Indigenous directors to oversee reconciliation funds

More than 1,000 unmarked graves have been found at the sites of residential schools since the spring of 2021. Survivors and families have called for apologies from the Catholic Church and the Pope.

In the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s final report, a papal apology is listed as one of the 94 calls to action.

— with files from Ahmar Khan

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada tagResidential Schools tagPope Francis tagVatican tagAssembly of First Nations tagResidential School System tagCanadian Conference of Catholic Bishops tagInuit Tapiriit Kanatami tagindigenous delegation vatican tagindigenous delegation pope francis tagmatis national council tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers