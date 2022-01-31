Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Traffic rerouted as fire crews respond to East Kildonan blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 5:19 pm
Fire rages at an East Kildonan building Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Fire rages at an East Kildonan building Monday afternoon. Submitted / Jeff Douglas

Traffic is being rerouted by Winnipeg police due to a significant fire taking place near the intersection of Kimberley Avenue and London Street.

Based on photos and video submitted to Global News, the fire appears to be taking place at an East Kildonan apartment building under construction.

Story continues below advertisement

Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are on scene.

Trending Stories

Global News’s Greg Mackling says WFPS have turned their attention to a complex of three story buildings next to the burning construction site.

A nearby witness told 680 CJOB the fire has also spread from the construction site to a carport next door.

Allegedly, cars were seen catching fire before exploding.

More details to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagEast Kildonan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers