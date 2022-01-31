Traffic rerouted as fire crews respond to East Kildonan blaze

Traffic is being rerouted by Winnipeg police due to a significant fire taking place near the intersection of Kimberley Avenue and London Street.
Based on photos and video submitted to Global News, the fire appears to be taking place at an East Kildonan apartment building under construction.
Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are on scene.
Global News’s Greg Mackling says WFPS have turned their attention to a complex of three story buildings next to the burning construction site.
A nearby witness told 680 CJOB the fire has also spread from the construction site to a carport next door.
Allegedly, cars were seen catching fire before exploding.
More details to come.
