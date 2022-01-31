Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigate after man found with ‘significant injuries’

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2022 1:11 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., said shortly before 1 p.m. Monday that officers were on scene in the area of Springbank Drive and Wharncliffe Road South after a man was located with “significant injuries” that morning.

A 911 call was made at roughly 11:45 a.m. Monday and when police arrived in the area, just southwest of the downtown core, they found the injured man.

Read more: London, Ont. police say foul play not suspected in vehicle fire death

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not provide any further information about what the 911 call was reporting, whether police are seeking any suspect or suspects or whether there is any threat to public safety.

More to come.

