2 rushed to hospital after fire breaks out in Vancouver apartment building

Two people were rushed to hospital Monday morning after a fire broke out in a Vancouver apartment building.

The fire broke out in a fourth-floor suite at 1255 Pendrell St.

Forty firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire to one suite, Vancouver Fire Rescue told Global News.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined but the building does not have sprinklers.

Emergency Social Services is at the scene to assist other residents, Vancouver Fire Rescue added.

It has been a tragic weekend in Vancouver

A child, mother and grandfather were killed in a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home near East 41st Avenue and Earls Street around 7:30 a.m., and found the basement suite fully involved.