Saskatchewan government makes $100K donation to Ukrainian humanitarian aid

The government of Saskatchewan has announced a donation of $100,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

A news release on Monday from the government stated that a donation is being provided to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to support, coordinate and deliver aid to the Eastern European country.

This comes as tensions have mounted between Ukraine and Russia in recent weeks.

Today, our government made a $100,000 donation to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, as Russian aggression threatens the freedom of Ukrainian people. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/5xLX1BLrVp — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 31, 2022

“Nearly 129,000 Ukrainians have chosen to call Saskatchewan home and have made our province a better place because of it,” said Terry Dennis, legislative secretary responsible for Ukraine relations.

“Our government will always support Ukraine’s right to defend its sovereignty against foreign aggression.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, alongside the Canada-Ukrainian Foundation, created a humanitarian relief committee to prepare for that humanitarian crisis that would ensue from a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the government.

The province said it will continue to be in contact with local organizations that are playing a key role in humanitarian efforts.