Environment

Evidence of snowmobilers in caribou closure areas: conservation office

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 11:37 am
okanagan caribou View image in full screen
Okanagan Conservation officers patrolled caribou closures by snowmobile over the weekend and learned that the boundaries set out to protect the at-risk species. Courtesy: B.C. conservation office

B.C. conservation officers patrolled Okanagan caribou closures over the weekend and found evidence that there may have been some prohibited travel in the area.

“Evidence of people snowmobiling within the closures as well as caribou tracks were observed,” the conservation office announced through its social media.

The conservation office didn’t specify exactly where the tracks were found, though the areas where motorized travel is prohibited are sizable.

There are more than one million hectares across the mountain caribou range closed to motorized winter recreation. View image in full screen
There are more than one million hectares across the mountain caribou range closed to motorized winter recreation. Courtesy: Conservation Officer Service

Read more: Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

Since 2009, the government has closed areas to snowmobile use across the mountain caribou range in order to support population recovery.

Trending Stories

The herds found in its mountainous mature forests are an important part of the natural ecosystem and the biodiversity of B.C. According to provincial figures, significant changes within the caribou’s preferred habitat over the last century have seen their population decline from 40,000 to about 15,000 provincewide.

Efforts to protect the species have not been without controversy.

Concerns from outdoor recreationalists and the forestry industry have been heard along the way.

Read more: B.C. Interior residents say province’s caribou protection plans will lead to forestry job losses

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Endangered Species tagSnowmobile tagCaribou tagBCCOS tagback country travel tagherds of caribou tagmotorized sports tag

