Weather

Fog, cold mark end of January in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2022 8:21 am
fog winter View image in full screen
Dense, near-zero visibility fog in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Les Knight, Global News

It’s a foggy day in London to end the month in the southwestern Ontario city, with very cold temperatures persisting until Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London and Middlesex County, as well as areas to the south and north, warning specifically of “freezing fog.”

Read more: Students can learn remotely when schools closed, buses cancelled: TVDSB

There are no widespread bus cancellations or delays reported by the London District Catholic School Board or Thames Valley District School Board, but parents and guardians can visit Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services’ website to check for delays or cancellations due either to the weather or to staff shortages.

The advisory states that fog can cause near-zero visibility and that “untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery.”

The fog is expected to ease throughout the morning.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

While an extreme cold warning is no longer in effect, the temperature will still be well below average temperatures Monday morning.

The average low on Jan. 31 for London is -10.6 C while the average high is -2.6 C. The temperature is forecast to climb to -4 C in the afternoon, but as of 7 a.m., it was -17 C with a wind chill of -19.

The temperature is not expected to climb higher than -10 C until after 11 a.m. Monday.

