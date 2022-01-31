Fog, cold mark end of January in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a foggy day in London to end the month in the southwestern Ontario city, with very cold temperatures persisting until Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London and Middlesex County, as well as areas to the south and north, warning specifically of “freezing fog.”

There are no widespread bus cancellations or delays reported by the London District Catholic School Board or Thames Valley District School Board, but parents and guardians can visit Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services’ website to check for delays or cancellations due either to the weather or to staff shortages.

The advisory states that fog can cause near-zero visibility and that “untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery.”

The fog is expected to ease throughout the morning.

While an extreme cold warning is no longer in effect, the temperature will still be well below average temperatures Monday morning.

The average low on Jan. 31 for London is -10.6 C while the average high is -2.6 C. The temperature is forecast to climb to -4 C in the afternoon, but as of 7 a.m., it was -17 C with a wind chill of -19.

The temperature is not expected to climb higher than -10 C until after 11 a.m. Monday.