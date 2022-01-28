Menu

Weather

London, Ont. region braces for extreme cold Friday into Saturday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 28, 2022 11:16 am
sunshine winter cold View image in full screen
FILE. Mike Postovit/Corus Entertainment

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for London, Ont., and Middlesex County.

The national weather agency issued the warning just before 11 a.m. Friday, warning that the region would see wind chill values between -30 and -35 Friday night through to Saturday morning.

Read more: ‘Very intense’ winter storm expected to hit the Maritimes this weekend

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the warning reads, noting that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin in such conditions.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

The temperature in London is only expected to climb as high as -8 C on Friday before dropping to -25 C overnight, feeling like -32 with the wind chill.

On Saturday, the high is forecast at -10 C with a wind chill of -33 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.

Environment Canada Extreme Cold Warning london weather Frostbite

