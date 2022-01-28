London, Ont. region braces for extreme cold Friday into Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for London, Ont., and Middlesex County.

The national weather agency issued the warning just before 11 a.m. Friday, warning that the region would see wind chill values between -30 and -35 Friday night through to Saturday morning.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the warning reads, noting that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin in such conditions.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

The temperature in London is only expected to climb as high as -8 C on Friday before dropping to -25 C overnight, feeling like -32 with the wind chill.

On Saturday, the high is forecast at -10 C with a wind chill of -33 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.